Graffiti Suspect Arrested, Authorities Say

by Kimberlei Davis

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies arrested a suspect in connection with damaging property to at least 40 locations throughout the county.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Gang Task Force had been tracking the suspect’s activities with the help of “various partnerships established within the community,” Sheriff Leon Lott said.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Cecil Brown. He was charged with six counts of vandalism and malicious injury to property.

Lott said Brown is responsible for spray painting over 40 commercial businesses in and around the Broad River Road, Bush River Road, St. Andrews Road, Kay Street, to include signs, electrical boxes, and private apartment properties throughout Richland County and adjoining jurisdictions.

