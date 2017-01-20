LIVE: Donald Trump’s Inauguration

by ABC News





The long and turbulent 2016 election reaches its final milestone today when Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Trump and members of his family are now attending a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church after leaving Blair House. Trump is wearing his signature red tie while Melania is wearing a custom-designed light blue dress with a matching cropped jacket and long gloves that were designed for her by Ralph Lauren.

The inauguration of the controversial real estate mogul and former reality television star will largely follow tradition, but there will be several unique changes as well.

Mixing Tradition with Personal Touches

The most personal touch comes in Trump’s selection of the Bible; he’s chosen his childhood Bible for the swearing-in ceremony. He will also use President Lincoln’s Bible, which has only been used by one other president: Barack Obama in 2009 and 2013.

Unlike previous inaugurations, the lineup of performers has been largely kept quiet as a number of individuals who were either asked to participate or who were announced as part of the lineup ended up dropping out following backlash. One performer who has been confirmed is Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old “America’s Got Talent” alum. She will be singing the national anthem.

Another abnormal facet of the day will be the sizable number of congressional Democrats who have announced that they are skipping the inauguration. The latest count has one-third of all House Democrats skipping the inauguration. There is no modern precedent for a planned political boycott of this scale.

The boycott does not appear to have shaken Trump, who used his most common form of communication to make his first statement of the day. Trump sent out a tweet from his personal account, writing, “It all begins today!”

A Pointed Message

Pastor Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Dallas is the one leading the service today at St. John’s Episcopal Church that the president-elect and vice president-elect and their families are attending right now.

Jeffress is a familiar face to Trump and his eagle-eyed supporters as he has appeared with Trump at many rallies on the campaign trail.

“I’m not going to lecture the new president,” Jeffress said during an interview with Fox Newsthe night before the inauguration.

Jeffress said that he intends to “encourage” Trump by comparing him “to another great leader God chose” names Nehemiah.

“[God] told Nehemiah to build a giant wall around Jerusalem to protect the citizens so im’ going to use to Nehemiah’s story as an example of why God blesses leaders and I wanted to a tremendous encouragement to our great new president and vice president,” Jeffress told Fox News Thursday night.

Rundown of the Day

The day’s schedule of events follows the familiar pattern of inaugurations of the past, however, as the Trumps stayed overnight at Blair House across the street from the White House and are now attending the traditional church service at St. John’s Church.

Then, he and his wife, Melania Trump, will go to the White House for tea with the Obamas before proceeding to the Capitol.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place shortly after they arrive, and Trump will take the oath of office promptly at noon, which marks the official transfer of power.

The inaugural address comes toward the end of the outdoor ceremony, and shortly after that, Obama will leave and Trump will attend a luncheon before the rest of the scheduled events — including the parade and various balls — fill out the landmark day.