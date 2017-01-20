Lugoff Karate Kids Kick for the Olympics

by Grace Joyal

LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO) – A karate team out of Lugoff has been invited to train at the Olympic Training Center, ahead of the first time the sport will be featured in the Olympic Games.

The eight kids from Carolina Family Karate want to head to Lake Placid February 16 through 20 to train with karate champion Tokey Hill.

The athletes are all black belts and include CFK Coach Sensei William Blake Wagers, Sarah Gustafson, junior team member Hannah Gustafson, Lia Cappello, Ian Shivar, Lydia Gustafson, Jonathan Gustafson, and Cameron Sloan.

Karate is now an official sport for the Olympic Games. Only 60 karate athletes will represent the USA in the 2020 games in Tokyo.

The team needs help raising money to get to the training center. To donate, visit their GoFundMe page.