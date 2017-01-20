Midlands Residents React to President Trump’s Inauguration

by Gabrielle Franklin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Donald Trump is officially our nation’s 45th president. Reactions from people watching the inauguration in the Midlands are mixed.

“It was a great message, very encouraging. I’m hopeful for the outlook for the next four years. The president’s message was uplifting ,” Buddy Dodson.

“I don’t know really what to say, I’m sad to be honest with you. I’m going to miss him, I’m going to miss Obama,” said Shonn Hunter.

Many people tell me they are pleased with the peaceful the transition of power. “It’s good to see all the past presidents that could attend were there.The crowd seemed very peaceful for all the racket we were expecting from protestors none of that was given any air time. I hope there were no issues up there,” said Dodson.

Some watchers say they enjoyed being able to see a few South Carolinians on the national stage. “People in the nation might put down South Carolina or think we’re just this southern, country, dumb area but I think we have a lot of great people here,” said Elizabeth Mower. “I think it’s a great state and it’s awesome to be represented in that way.”

Now that the new commander in chief is taking office, folks are looking ahead to the future. “I hope Trump does his best. He seems like a smart guy. I just hope he lets us see it too. I’m going with Michelle 2020 and that’s what I’m hoping for,” said Hunter.