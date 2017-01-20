President Trump Honored Clinton came to Inaugural Lunch

by AP

WASHINGTON (AP) _ President Donald Trump _ in brief remarks at his inaugural lunch at the Capitol _ said he was honored that Hillary Clinton, his rival in the White House race, came to the event.

The bipartisan crowd of lawmakers and other dignitaries gave Clinton a standing ovation after Trump asked her to rise.

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, sat with members of Trump’s family at the event.

Trump ended by saying he has “a lot of respect for those two people.”

Contrast that with some of his rhetoric during the campaign.

Back then, Trump repeatedly said Hillary Clinton deserved to be in jail because of her private email server issues. And Trump invited women who had accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault to sit in the audience of one of the presidential debates.