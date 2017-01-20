S.C. National Guard Members Participate in Presidential Inauguration

Guard Members to Help With Safety

by Gabrielle Franklin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- 30 members of the South Carolina National Guard are in Washington D.C. for the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

“It’s always an honor for our soldiers to support an event of this magnitude It’s a chance to show our democracy and it symbolizes the peaceful transfer of authority,” said LTC Cindi King of the S.C. National Guard.

The guardsmen and women are from all over South Carolina. They will join over 7000 other guard members in Washington for the occasion.

“They’re supporting the D.C. National Guards and they’re primary mission is to help with crowds and traffic and help everyone keep safe,” said King.

The tradition of military members supporting the inauguration is longstanding. According to the National Guard, members assisted President George Washington during his inaugural ceremony back in 1798.

King said South Carolina guardsmen will always be glad to pitch in. “This isn’t the first time we’ve supported a presidential inauguration. We’ve been asked in other times to support, especially back in 2008, the first time President Obama was sworn in. We had about 60 soldiers go up and support. It’s a tradition of service and an honor for our soldiers to go up and be apart of history in our country.”