Suspects Accused of Stealing a ‘Shopping Cart Full of Merchandise’ from Target

by Kimberlei Davis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police are seeking two female suspects accused of pepper-spraying a Target employee before stealing a shopping cart full of merchandise.

Police said the pair left the store with the items from the Garners Ferry Road Target on January 19.

The suspects were confronted by the store’s loss prevention officer and they allegedly pepper-sprayed the victim before fleeing.

