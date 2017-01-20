Get Fit Friday – stay fit with a can of soup

You don't need a gym membership to have an impact on your health

by Tyler Ryan

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–It is no secret that exercise, of any kind, can have a profound impact on your overall health, and with the new year, many people resolve to get into shape. Although the intention is made in earnest, execution tends to wane, when life, family, work, or even access gets in the way.

“Most any exercise,” says ACE Fitness certified training Heather Cooper, “can be done at home, a hotel, or at the gym.” Cooper points out that key is movement and resistance. Resistance is provided with all the fancy weights you find at a gym, however, it can also be found with simple things around the house, Cooper says. “A can of soup can help get your body moving.”

“The secret is full body movements,” Cooper says. She points out that using a squash ball will provide movement and stimulation to arms, legs, back, and obliques. In addition to a squash ball, small dumbbells can be found at discount and sporting goods stores, as well as thrift stores, and provide an excellent exercise option.

The other consideration is form, which is the key to avoiding injury, and receiving the most benefit from your workout.

