USC Men’s Tennis Hosts Doubleheader to Start 2017 Season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – The South Carolina men’s tennis team opens its 2017 season with a doubleheader at home Friday, Jan. 20. The Gamecocks will face off against the Citadel at the Carolina Tennis Center once at 2:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m.

“The team has put in a great training block since we’ve been back from break and they’re chomping at the bit to compete. We are all looking forward to getting this season going,” said head coach Josh Goffi. “Since coach Chuck Kriese took over the reins at the Citadel the teams have improved every year. They train hard and compete hard, which is why we scheduled them for our season opener. This matchup will give us a good measurement of where we are at moving into next weekend”

As a team, the Gamecocks received votes in the initial ITA top-25 rankings to start the season. Head coach Josh Goffi looks to build on a strong fall campaign with a squad that finished last season ranked No. 45.

Sophomore Yancy Dennis will begin the season ranked No. 75 in the nation after posting a 9-2 record in the fall, including winning the DII singles championship at the Georgia Tech Invitational, his first career collegiate title. Redshirt junior Gabriel Friedrich enters the spring ranked 76th in the nation after going 12-5 in the fall. He finished his redshirt sophomore campaign ranked No. 49 with a 21-18 record.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, but was rescheduled due to incoming inclement weather.

QUICK HITS: FURMAN

– The Bulldogs reached nine wins in the 2016 season, the most since 2008 when they posted 15 wins in one season.

– The Citadel is 0-4 entering Saturday’s action after falling to Georgia Southern, Clemson and a pair of losses to NC State.

– Head coach Chuck Kriese is in his third season with the Bulldogs.

– Sophomores Michael Anzalone and Matthew Henson return after tying for most singles wins for a freshman with a total of 11 wins.

UP NEXT

Following Sunday’s action, the Gamecocks prepare to travel to Hanover, New Hampshire for a doubleheader on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Gamecocks will square off with Dartmouth at 10 a.m. and Quinnipiac at 5 p.m.