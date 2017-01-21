Cremins Tabbed As 2017 Allstate SEC Basketball Legend

by SID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – The Southeastern Conference released its 2017 Allstate® SEC Basketball Legends on Friday morning, and it was announced that Gamecock great Bobby Cremins has been selected as South Carolina’s representative this season.

Featuring former greats from all 14 SEC member institutions, the 2017 Allstate® SEC Basketball Legends will be honored at the men’s basketball tournament, which runs from March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Each legend will be recognized at halftime of his institution’s first game at the tournament.

Cremins was the starting point guard for Carolina where he played from 1967-1970. He was captain of the 1969-70 team that went 25-3 and captured the ACC regular-season title with an undefeated 14-0 mark in league games. Cremins was an assistant at South Carolina for legendary head coach Frank McGuire following his playing career, before he became a college head coach at Georgia Tech, Appalachian State and College of Charleston. Cremins led his teams to 18 post-season appearances, including 11 NCAA Tournament berths.

Along with Cremins, the 2017 class includes George Linn, Alabama; Oliver Miller, Arkansas; Marquis Daniels, Auburn; Matt Bonner, Florida; Jimmy Pitts, Georgia; Keith Bogans, Kentucky; Tasmin Mitchell, LSU; Jason Harrison, Ole Miss; Dontae’ Jones, Mississippi State; Jon Sundvold, Missouri; Ron Slay, Tennessee; Acie Law IV, Texas A&M; Barry Booker, Vanderbilt.

This marks the 19th year of the SEC Basketball Legends program.