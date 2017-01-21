Gamecocks Gearing Up for First-Place Fight at Kentucky

by Greg Brzozowski

Coming off their 57-53 win over No. 19 Florida Wednesday night, the No. 24 Gamecocks go right back to a Top 25 test, their toughest task of the regular season, facing No. 5 Kentucky in Lexington Saturday night.

The stakes are even higher headed into tip-off, as USC (5-0) and UK (6-0) are the last two unbeaten teams in SEC Play. Whoever wins claims sole possession of first-place in the conference.

Click the video above from ABC Columbia Sports to hear from Carolina guard P.J. Dozier on the eve of the garnet and black’s trip to the Bluegrass State.