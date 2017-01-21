Police: Teen struck, killed after jumping from stolen SUV

by AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)- Authorities say an 18-year-old man has been killed after he jumped from a stolen SUV was it was still moving and was then run over by the driverless vehicle.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release that Djon McDaniel died at the hospital several hours after he was struck Thursday.

Columbia police told media outlets an officer was chasing the stolen SUV when all three people inside decided to jump out while the vehicle was still moving.

Investigators say the driverless SUV struck McDaniel before crashing into trees.

Police say the 19-year-old and 17-year-old men who also jumped from the SUV were taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

State troopers are investigating the wreck.