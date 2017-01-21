Security Officer Stabbed Multiple Times at Midlands Restaurant

Suspect in Custody

by Alexis Frazier

RICHLAND COUTNY, S.C. (WOLO)- A security officer is recovering after being stabbed multiple times at a restaurant Saturday morning in Columbia.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance call at My Place Bar and Grill located in the 7000 block of Claudia Drive at 3:00 a.m.

Once on scene, deputies said a fight broke out between an individual and a security officer who is an employee of the restaurant.

The officer suffered multiple, stab wounds and was transported to Richland Memorial hospital. Authorities said the officers stab wounds are not life threatening.

Richland County Sheriff’s office has detained the individual.