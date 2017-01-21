Troopers: Cyclist killed by tracker trailer in Orangeburg

by Alexis Frazier

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO)-A bicyclist was killed Friday night in Orangeburg County after getting hit by a tracker trailer, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened at 7:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 about one mile north of the city of Orangeburg.

Troopers said both the cyclist and the 2012 freightliner tractor trailer were driving southbound on US highway 301 when the crash happened.

Continue to check back for updates on this fatal crash.