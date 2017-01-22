Sections

WOLO

15 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South

Southern States Respond to Damaging Tornadoes

by ABC News

At least 11 people died and around two dozen were injured in Georgia from tornadoes early Sunday morning, adding to four tornado-related deaths that occurred in Mississippi on Saturday morning.

PHOTO: Philip Kirkland posted this photo was posted to Facebook showing tornado damage in Adel, Georgia, Jan. 22, 2017.Facebook/Tiffany Santana
Philip Kirkland posted this photo was posted to Facebook showing tornado damage in Adel, Georgia, Jan. 22, 2017.

Meanwhile, new tornado watches have been issued this morning for the Panhandle of Florida and Southern Alabama.

PHOTO: Tiffany Santana posted this photo to Facebook showing tornado damage in Adel, Georgia, Jan. 22, 2017.Facebook/Tiffany Santana
Tiffany Santana posted this photo to Facebook showing tornado damage in Adel, Georgia, Jan. 22, 2017.

Images on social media showed telephone poles cracked in half, and what looked like entire streets torn apart by the storms that have churned through the South this weekend.

PHOTO: Margarita Morales carries her possessions out of a house she shared with two other people after a tornado destroyed the residence, Jan. 21, 2017 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
Margarita Morales carries her possessions out of a house she shared with two other people after a tornado destroyed the residence, Jan. 21, 2017 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.more +

Michael Miller, coroner in Brooks County, Georgia, told ABC News that two deaths were confirmed in his county with five more fatalities in Cook County and four more in nearby Berrien County.

At least 23 other people in the state are injured.

PHOTO: Philip Kirkland posted this photo to Facebook showing tornado damage in Adel, Georgia, Jan. 22, 2017.Facebook/Phillip Kirkland
Philip Kirkland posted this photo to Facebook showing tornado damage in Adel, Georgia, Jan. 22, 2017.

In the area of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where at least four people died, a large tornado leveled homes and buildings, trapping residents in their homes, authorities said.

Further north in Choctaw County, Mississippi, on Saturday at least four people were injured and at least 20 homes damaged from a possible tornado, according to the National WeatherService.

ABC News’ David Caplan, Brendan Rand and Matt Foster contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

