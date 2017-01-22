Carolina Concludes Vanderbilt Invitational with Two More Victories

by SID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) — Saturday brought more triumphs for the University of South Carolina track & field program, as the Gamecocks were victorious in two events at the Vanderbilt Invitational. Isaiah Moore and Michael Wamer each won their event at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility, just two of the many strong efforts from Carolina to close the event.

Moore won the 60mH on Saturday, while Wamer captured the triple jump. Both Gamecocks won their event for the second consecutive week, and they were joined on the podium Saturday by teammates Aliyah Abrams, Josh Awotunde, Natasha Dicks and Ncincilili Titi to close a great weekend in Nashville.

Moore was the top finisher in 60mH prelims, with his 7.93 booking the top seed in the finals. In his second run, Moore lowered his time to 7.80, a new season-best and the fifth-best mark in the nation this season. Matt Froschauer also qualified for finals and finished eighth.

Wamer was eager to build on a victorious opening weekend at Clemson, and he did just that by setting a personal record for the second straight week. His mark of 52-1 was good for the triple jump victory and ranks seventh nationally this season. In addition, it’s the second-best mark in Carolina history.

Titi made it through to 60m finals with a seventh-place finish in the early session, and he was a big mover the second time around. The junior clocked a time of 6.80 to move up four spots and on to the podium with a third-place result.

Carolina stood on the podium again in the women’s 400m, with Abrams making her season debut in the event. The sophomore finished in 53.46 to place third at the meet and establish the fourth-fastest time in the nation this season. Precious Holmes came in fifth on Saturday; her time of 54.36 ranks 14th nationally.

Dicks added a third-place finish in her best triple jump effort of the season. The senor posted a mark of 42-10 ¾, finishing third at the meet and setting the nation’s eighth-best mark of the season to date.

Men’s shot put continues to be a strength for Carolina, as Awotunde was the top collegiate finisher and placed second overall. His throw of 63-0 ¾ is a new personal best and ranks third both on the Carolina records list and the 2017 national chart. Ben Bonhurst placed fifth on Saturday with a throw of 59-6 ¾ that will likely place him in the national top-25 this week and Eric Favors, who entered the week with the nation’s best freshman mark, finished sixth with an effort of 58-4 ½.

Carolina took their first swing at the women’s 4x400m relay Saturday and left Nashville with a strong result. The quartet of Abrams, Briana Haith, Holmes and Marisa Bellamy came in second behind Arkansas with a time of 3:38.58. That mark ranks 14th in the nation to date.

Several more Gamecocks just missed the podium on Saturday but turned in strong efforts. Makyla Stanley (fourth) and Maiya Dendy (sixth) made the finals of the 60m, Alycia Springs placed fifth in the shot put, Ryan Bermudez earned sixth in the 400m, Milan Parks took seventh in the 60mH and Otis Jones was seventh in the 800m.

NOTABLE

Joining Carolina’s Saturday winners is Titi, who placed first on Friday night in the men’s 200m. Moore, Titi and Wamer will all go for three titles in a row when Carolina travels to Arkansas next week.

QUOTING HEAD COACH CURTIS FRYE

“We weren’t quite as sharp as we were yesterday. We have a little bit of a cold running through the team right now, and we’ve got to be able to overcome that in the future. Isaiah and Michael were outstanding today in their victories. Natasha improved this weekend and moved up in the rankings, and Josh should do the same in the shot put. We’ve got to practice well again next week, and then we’ve got to take it to the meet. Overall though, this was a great meet, a great chance to see this facility before we come here for the SEC Indoor Championship, and I’m looking forward to next week at Arkansas and another chance to perform.” UP NEXT FOR THE GAMECOCKS The Gamecocks are in Fayetteville, Ark., next week for the Razorback Invitational, held Jan. 27-28. SEC Network will televise a portion of Saturday’s action beginning at 2:45 p.m. CT.