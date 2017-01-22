Clemson Returns Home to Play Virginia Tech

• Despite Clemson’s struggles to start ACC play, the Tigers are still in the top 40 of both the RPI and KenPom. Clemson has faced the nation’s second-toughest schedule according to KenPom.

• Virginia Tech holds the overall series lead, 16-15, but Clemson holds a 9-5 edge at home versus the Hokies.

• Clemson looks to snap a five-game skid on Sunday as Virginia Tech comes to Littlejohn Coliseum; the Tigers have won four straight in the series at home over the Hokies.

SERIES HISTORY

CU Series W-L record: Virginia Tech leads 16-15

Streak: Virginia Tech won the most recent meeting

TIGER TRACKS

• Jaron Blossomgame moved into 11th place in Clemson history with 1,472 career points. He passed Tree Rollins and Cliff Hammonds on the all-time scoring list last time out at Louisville.

• Blossomgame will match Demontez Stitt with his 111th start as a Tiger on Sunday; only four players have started more games in Clemson history.

• With Blossomgame’s first rebound Sunday, he will pass former teammate Devin Booker for 10th in Clemson history with 729 boards.

• Avry Holmes has made at least one three-point goal in 14 straight games, tying his career-long streak set as a freshman and sophomore while at the University of San Francisco.

• Donte Grantham is coming off a double-figure effort at Louisville, his first since the Wake Forest game to open ACC play. Grantham leads the Tigers in assist-turnover ratio in conference games with a 14-3 mark.

• Gabe DeVoe is averaging 11 points per game over the Tigers’ last four contests and is 10-23 (.435) from three-point range over that stretch.