Gamecocks Win Two Against The Citadel

by SID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – South Carolina swept a doubleheader over the Citadel on Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center with strong play across the board. The Gamecocks (2-0) won both matches 7-0, after sweeping the doubles point.

The Gamecocks opened the doubleheader with a strong doubles showing. The doubles pairing of Gabriel Friedrich and Alex Fennell earned the Gamecocks’ first point of the afternoon when they topped Roy Hobson and Matthew Henson by a score of 6-1. Thomas Mayronne and Paul Jubb, a January addition to the roster, dominated their matchup against Michael Anzalone and Isaac Stolar to clinch the doubles point with a 6-0 victory. Sam Swank and Andrew Schafer closed out the doubles sweep with a 6-2 triumph over Connor Grady and Noah Nowabi.

Ranked No. 75 in singles, Friedrich’s dominance carried over to his No. 1 match against Hobson with a 6-1, 6-0 win. In the No. 4 match, Schafer was equally efficient in his win over Hobson jumping out to a quick lead on the Bulldog sophomore before closing out the first set 6-1 and the second 6-3. Freshmen Jubb and Cameron closed out the lineup with strong first showings, each earning their first dual wins as Gamecocks.

After a quick break in the action, South Carolina and the Citadel matched up again. The Gamecocks opened the match with a sweep of the doubles point. Yancy Dennis and Harrison O’Keefe took an early lead against Henson and Hobson to dominate the No. 1 spot 6-1. Swank and Jubb clinched the doubles with another 6-1 victory over Nowabi and Grady. Mayronne and Schafer fought back from a 4-2 deficit to complete the sweep with a 6-4 win.

The Gamecocks continued the momentum from the doubles victory into singles action with O’Keefe quickly overpowering Nowabi at No. 1 in singles to increase the 2-0 lead. In No. 2 singles, Dennis also had a strong showing, defeating Anzalone 6-0, 6-3. The quick pace continued with two-set victories throughout the singles lineup to give the Gamecocks the 7-0 final score.

QUOTABLE:

“I like what I saw out of all of the guys today. We were focused on the fundamentals through first exchanges. When we were on defense we made them win the point off their racket rather than us giving errors,” said head coach Josh Goffi. “Next week we’ll get into training and moving forward, looking ahead to our doubleheader against Dartmouth and Quinnipiac. All in all I think it was a good first showing. We definitely have to tweak some things and sharpen up in a few areas, but all in all it was a good first showing.”

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks travel to Hanover, New Hampshire for a doubleheader against Quinnipiac and Dartmouth Saturday, Jan. 28.