Hundreds of Students Participate in Richland 1 Fitness Bowl

by Alexis Frazier

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO)-Dozens of parents, friends and family members came out to cheer on Richland One elementary students as they pushed themselves in the name of fitness on Saturday.

Hundreds of students put their workout skills to the test for the 6th annual Richland One Fitness Bowl at the Eau Claire High School gym.

Family and friends came out to cheer on the young athletes as they competed for trophies.

“Our number one thing is that we want to get them moving and learning while they move,” Health / P.E. Coordinator Richland School District 1, Tony Boatwright said. “So if we do that then we have endorphins that they’re releasing and makes them happier as well so we have a win win situation.”

Some medical staff members from Palmetto Health gave adults free health checks. The event also provided fresh fruit and vegetables for a small fee.