Man Dies After Being Shot in Home

by Alexis Frazier

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO)- One man is dead after a shooting on Cherrywood Drive Sunday morning, deputies said.

Richland County Sheriff deputies responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Cherrywood drive just after midnight when they located the male victim.

Authorities said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Deputies arrested Nicholas Butler, 20, at the scene. Butler is being charged with involuntary manslaughter.