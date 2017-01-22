Project to Rebuild Edisto Beach after Hurricane Mathew Underway

by AP

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Work has started to rebuild the beach at Edisto Beach.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that a contractor was starting work Friday to pump more than 900,000 cubic yards of sand on shore to replace damage from Hurricane Matthew.

Officials hope the $17 million project will have the shore ready for tourists by May.

Bulldozers already were roaming the beach and dredge boats were cruising offshore as crews prepared for work.

Residents and visitors are being advised to stay away from the construction zones. The work will cover the length of the island, more than 3 miles of shoreline.

The last project was done in 2006 and was expected to last about 10 years. Planning for this project had begun before Matthew struck in October.