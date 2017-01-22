More Severe Weather Expected on Sunday

by Alexis Frazier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)-More severe weather is expected to hit the Midlands on Sunday after heavy rain and strong winds ripped through parts of the area on Saturday.

Saturday evening heavy rain and strong winds slowed down in the Midlands, however more thunderstorms are expected throughout the night.

There will be another round of storms Sunday morning. The most active time is expected to be between 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There is a high risk of thunderstorms continuing throughout the Midlands and a possible tornado threat.

On Saturday heavy storm damage ripped through Orangeburg county. Knocking down trees, power lines, and signs near Highway 70 and 332.

Other areas in South Carolina receiving assistance from the Red Cross due to storm damage. The Red Cross is assisting families in Bamberg and Barnwell counties after severe storms caused major damage or destroyed their homes on Saturday, causing them to be unlivable.

Chief Meteorologist, John Farley will be tracking those storms and bring the latest updates on ABC Columbia and on social media.