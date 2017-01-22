Thousands Rally at SC State House for Women’s Rights

by Alexis Frazier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Thousands of South Carolinians rallied at the State House to stand in solidarity with the millions of Americans who participated in the Women’s March on Saturday.

In cities across the country people were protesting President Donald Trump and his campaign promises on his first day in office.

The “Stand up for for Democracy Rally” connected citizens from across the Palmetto state who say they’re rallying for inclusion, democracy and fairness.

“No matter where you are in the political spectrum, that’s not what matters,” rally attendee, Jennifer Prunty said. “What matter is that we treat each other with dignity and respect. And love, again, is always the answer.”

South Carolina Democratic Party Chair, Jamie Harrison released a statement on today’s women’s march on Washington.

“The turnout for the march today reportedly may exceed that at the inauguration itself—which is unsurprising given that Hillary Clinton won almost 3 million more votes than Donald Trump,” Harrison said in a statement. “Yet this tremendous Women’s March is still a remarkable feat given the spontaneous and decentralized organization of the event. The inspiring organizers and marchers are showing us how we must resist the Republican regime: our efforts must be bottom-up, broad based, peaceful, passionate, unifying, and creative.”

The Women’s Marches on Washington is estimated to be the biggest one-day protest in U.S. history.

“I look forward to many more marches over the next four years,” Harrison said. “We are the ones who will uphold America’s greatness and eventually break that ultimate glass ceiling. Because as Michelle Obama has reminded us, ‘No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens.'”