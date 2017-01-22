USC Battle Tested for Top 5 Challenge vs. Mississippi St.

by Greg Brzozowski

Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks have taken care of Top 10 opposition all year long, going 3-0 against highly ranked teams at home, neutral sites, and on the road. Monday will bring their next test against college basketball elite, hosting SEC rival No. 4 Mississippi St. at Colonial Life Arena.

Click the video above from ABC Columbia Sports to hear from coach Staley ahead of the game that could decide the regular season league title and the top seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

USC (16-1, 6-0 SEC) and Mississippi St. (20-0, 6-0 SEC) tip off at 7:00 PM.