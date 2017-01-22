Women’s Tennis Sweep Doubleheader

by SID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – University of South Carolina women’s tennis earned a pair of wins Saturday at the University of North Florida Tennis Complex in Jacksonville, Fla. The No. 16 Gamecocks began the day with a 4-0 win over North Florida, before powering past Florida A&M 4-0.

The day began with the morning session against North Florida. In doubles, the Gamecocks struck first with a 6-1 win by Ingrid Martins Gamarra and Caroline Dailey over Irina Karangozishvili and Quetzali Vasquez. Freshman Mia Horvit and junior Hadley Berg fought their way to a 6-3 victory over Luise Intert and Rafaela Gomez to clinch the doubles point.

As singles action began, No. 16 Martins Gamarra battled No. 58 Valdez early in the first set, but dominated the second set to take a 6-2, 6-1 triumph. Berg took quick control of her match on court six, cruising to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Karangozishvili. No. 100 Chinellato would finish off Gomez 6-3, 6-1 to clinch the match with a 4-0 final score.

In the second match of the doubleheader, the coaches agreed to begin play with singles. Horvit shut out senior Olivia Rolle 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 spot, with Folland having the same result in the No. 4 spot over senior Elizabeth Clayton. Berg and Chinellato got off to slightly slower starts with 6-2 wins in their first sets, but dominating 6-0 victories in the second to seal the 4-0 sweep.

THAT’S WHAT HE SAID

“Despite some lingering ailments with a few of our athletes, I felt like we took care of business today. We are trying to determine both singles and doubles lineups and with today’s performance we feel like we are getting clearer on the direction we need to proceed. Now we will get back to work. We are looking forward to heading to Texas Tech next week for the ITA Kick-off Weekend.”

UP NEXT

Following Saturday’s doubleheader, the Gamecocks prepare to travel to Lubbock, Texas for the ITA Kick-off Weekend.