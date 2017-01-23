Benedict’s Williams Sets School Record at Wake Forest Invitational

by Benedict Athletics

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Benedict) – Lennox Williams won the men’s indoor 400-meter dash at the Wake Forest Invitational at the JDL Fast Track on Saturday.

Williams broke the school record which was recently set by teammate Antonio Locklin Jr. in December. His time of 48.49 is also a provisional qualifying time for the NCAA Division II National Indoor Track & Field Championship and currently ranks 18th in Division II and first in the South Region.

Locklin Jr. finished third overall in the same event with a personal-best time of 48.56 and he is currently ranked 21st in the NCAA Division II national rankings and third in the South Region.

Marc Sutton finished third in the weight throw with a throw of 16.97 meters (55 feet, 8 inches). He is currently ranked first in the South Region.

Teammate Joshua Harris finished fifth in the weight throw with a throw of 14.94 meters (49 feet, inches). He is currently ranked third in the South Region.

Benedict returns to the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem for the Camel City Classic on Feb. 3 and 4.