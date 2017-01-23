Black History Month Fair
Highlighting the Richness of Our Heritage with Community Partners
Join us for a special, interactive storytime with books, featuring
10:30 a.m., Garden Level
Cultural Expressions African Drum Dance
Listen and feel the rhythm of this special welcome performance.
11:30 a.m., First Level
Storytelling, Featuring Nancy Tolson & Darion McCloud
Enjoy special performances by these well-known, local griots.
11:50 p.m., Second Level
Cultural Expressions African Drum Dance
Experience a longer performance with this group through expressive
music and dance.
12:30 p.m., Second Level
Two Men
“Two Men” is a poignant dramatic reading of a “would be” 1960s television interview with Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., facilitated by Dr. Bobby Donaldson, Associate Professor of History, USC. Columbia 63 will also display images of Dr. King and Malcolm X taken while visiting Columbia.
1:15 p.m., Second Level
Congressman James Clyburn
Take part in a community discussion with Congressman James Clyburn, facilitated by Dr. Bobby Donaldson, Associate Professor of History, USC. Following the discussion, Clyburn will be signing copies of his book, “Blessed Experiences: Genuinely Southern, Proudly Black.”
2 p.m., Second Level
Akura Kouture
A collection of African tapestry, jewelry and more from the collection of Akua Kouture will be on display throughout the day in different parts of the building.
10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Throughout Building