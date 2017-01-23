COLUMBIA, SC – Join Richland Library from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. , Saturday, January 28 at 1431 Assembly Street as Richland Library hosts the annual Black History Month Fair 2017, featuring special guest Congressman James Clyburn. It will be a day to recognize the richness of African-American culture through music, storytelling, dance and more.

Check out the list of our community partners who will be taking part in this free, family-friendly event.

Plink, Rattle, Toot! Words Meet Music

Join us for a special, interactive storytime with books, featuring

African American authors.

10:30 a.m., Garden Level

Cultural Expressions African Drum Dance

Listen and feel the rhythm of this special welcome performance.

11:30 a.m., First Level

Storytelling, Featuring Nancy Tolson & Darion McCloud

Enjoy special performances by these well-known, local griots.

11:50 p.m., Second Level

Cultural Expressions African Drum Dance

Experience a longer performance with this group through expressive

music and dance.

12:30 p.m., Second Level

Two Men

“Two Men” is a poignant dramatic reading of a “would be” 1960s television interview with Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., facilitated by Dr. Bobby Donaldson, Associate Professor of History, USC. Columbia 63 will also display images of Dr. King and Malcolm X taken while visiting Columbia.

1:15 p.m., Second Level

Congressman James Clyburn

Take part in a community discussion with Congressman James Clyburn, facilitated by Dr. Bobby Donaldson, Associate Professor of History, USC. Following the discussion, Clyburn will be signing copies of his book, “Blessed Experiences: Genuinely Southern, Proudly Black.”

2 p.m., Second Level

Akura Kouture

A collection of African tapestry, jewelry and more from the collection of Akua Kouture will be on display throughout the day in different parts of the building.

10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Throughout Building