Black History Month Fair

Highlighting the Richness of Our Heritage with Community Partners

by Bridget Cassidy

COLUMBIA, SC – Join Richland Library from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, January 28 at 1431 Assembly Street as Richland Library hosts the annual Black History Month Fair 2017, featuring special guest Congressman James Clyburn. It will be a day to recognize the richness of African-American culture through music, storytelling, dance and more.
Check out the list of our community partners who will be taking part in this free, family-friendly event.

Plink, Rattle, Toot! Words Meet Music

Join us for a special, interactive storytime with books, featuring

African American authors.

10:30 a.m., Garden Level

Cultural Expressions African Drum Dance
Listen and feel the rhythm of this special welcome performance.
11:30 a.m., First Level

Storytelling, Featuring Nancy Tolson & Darion McCloud
Enjoy special performances by these well-known, local griots.
11:50 p.m., Second Level

Cultural Expressions African Drum Dance
Experience a longer performance with this group through expressive
music and dance.
12:30 p.m., Second Level

Two Men
“Two Men” is a poignant dramatic reading of a “would be” 1960s television interview with Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., facilitated by Dr. Bobby Donaldson, Associate Professor of History, USC. Columbia 63 will also display images of Dr. King and Malcolm X taken while visiting Columbia.
1:15 p.m., Second Level

Congressman James Clyburn
Take part in a community discussion with Congressman James Clyburn, facilitated by Dr. Bobby Donaldson, Associate Professor of History, USC. Following the discussion, Clyburn will be signing copies of his book, “Blessed Experiences: Genuinely Southern, Proudly Black.”
2 p.m., Second Level

Akura Kouture
A collection of African tapestry, jewelry and more from the collection of Akua Kouture will be on display throughout the day in different parts of the building.
10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Throughout Building

To explore other programs that Richland Library has planned to celebrate Black HistoryMonth throughout February, be sure to click here.
