Gamecocks Ranked No. 5 In The Nation By Baseball America

by SC SID

Columbia, S.C. (USC SID) – South Carolina is ranked No. 5 in the nation in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25 as announced on Monday morning. The Gamecocks begin the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 hosting UNCG at Founders Park.

South Carolina is one of four SEC schools to be ranked. Also ranked is Florida (No. 3), LSU (No. 4) and Vanderbilt (No. 11).

This is South Carolina’s fourth preseason national ranking. The Gamecocks were also ranked No. 4 in the country by Collegiate Baseball and D1Baseball and No. 5 in the nation by Perfect Game.

RANK TEAM (2016 Record)

1 TCU (49-18)

2 Florida State (41-22)

3 Florida (52-16)

4 LSU (45-21)

5 South Carolina (46-18)

6 East Carolina (38-23)

7 Louisville (50-14)

8 Cal State Fullerton (36-23)

9 Oregon State (35-19)

10 Clemson (44-20)

11 Vanderbilt (43-19)

12 Washington (33-23)

13 UL Lafayette (43-21)

14 NC State (38-22)

15 Coastal Carolina (55-18)

16 Virginia (38-22)

17 North Carolina (34-21)

18 Oklahoma State (43-22)

19 UCSB (43-20)

20 Long Beach State (38-22)

21 Georgia Tech (38-25)

22 Arizona (49-24)

23 Stanford (31-23)

24 Maryland (30-27)

25 Texas Tech (47-20)