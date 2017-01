Governor Haley Could Be Confirmed Tuesday as UN Ambassador

by ABC Columbia Staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Nikki Haley could be confirmed as early as Tuesday afternoon as the Ambassador to the U.N.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is set to vote at Noon on Haley’s post.

After the vote, Haley’s nomination will be put before the full Senate.

If Haley is confirmed, Lt. Governor Henry McMaster would become Governor, according to state law.