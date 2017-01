Highlights: (5) USC Holds on to Beat (4) MSU

by Sports Department

The fifth-ranked Gamecock women came back from a first-half deficit to beat fourth-ranked Mississippi State, 64-61 and give the Bulldogs their first loss in conference play Monday night. Carolina improves to 17-1, 7-0 SEC and takes sole possession of first place in the conference. Click the video to watch highlights from the Gamecocks’ win.