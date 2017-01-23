Monday Morning Headlines

by Rochelle Dean

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is following several developing stories as you start this Monday morning.

State Troopers are still investigating a wreck involving what police believe was a stolen SUV. According to authorities, a Columbia officer was trying to pull the vehicle over when the three occupants accused of stealing the car jumped out as it was still in motion.

One of the three men died after police say he was hit by the car he and two others were accused of stealing.

Also happening Monday morning, Two suspects charged with burglary and possession of stolen goods are behind bars, but authorities say the duo could be connected to crimes in the Creekmore area as well.

Additional charges are pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two men they say were caught on camera stealing an air conditioning unit from JD’s place in the 18 hundred block of Old State Road.

Police believe the men appeared to have been driving a two tone older model pick up truck.

If you have information that can help police call Crimestoppers at 1888- CRIME-SC