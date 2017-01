Report: Former AC Flora Coach to be Named Byrnes Head Coach

by Mike Gillespie

SPARTANBURG, SC (WOLO) — According to numerous reports Monday afternoon, former AC Flora head coach Reggie Shaw will be named the head coach at Byrnes High School.

A District 5 Spartanburg board meeting Monday evening will be held to confirm the hiring.

Shaw, who replaces Brian Lane, returns to Byrnes where he served as the defensive backs coach in 2006.

He leaves AC Flora after a 28-20 record in four seasons.