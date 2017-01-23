SC State Hosts Morgan State Monday

by SCSU SID

ORANGEBURG, SC (SCSU) — The South Carolina State men’s basketball team will wrap up the final of its four-game home MEAC stand Monday (Jan. 23) against visiting Morgan State at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m., immediately following the women’s contest in a 5:30 p.m. start.

In their last outing the Bulldogs improved to 2-2 in the MEAC with an impressive 74-64 win over Delaware State Saturday. Senior guard Eric Eaves tossed in a team-high 19 points, while Greg Mortimer added 17 in the win.

Meanwhile, Morgan State (7-11 overall, 4-1 MEAC) dropped a tough 61-74 league contest on the road against Savannah State Saturday. Titian Kenley led the Bears with a team-high 17 points in the loss.

Eaves leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 16.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Orangeburg native junior forward Tashombe Riley powers the frontcourt with 11.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. Senior guard Greg Mortimer provides senior leadership on the court with 9.6 points, while newcomer junior guard James Richardson chips in a little over 8.7points.

Morgan State has three players in double-figures with Kendley leading the way averaging 22.2 points and 6.1 rebounds. Phillip Carr is second with 19.2 points and 9.5 rebounds, while Kyle Thomas adds 12.0 points and 5.1 rebounds.

FOLLOW THE GAME: Fans who cannot attend the game in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, can listen to Bulldog Basketball on 93.7 FM the People’s Station and the official station of SC State Athletics, with Paul Harris and Clarence Jones on the air for the play-by-play. There will be no video or live stats available.

For LIVE AUDIO click link: http://radio.securenetsystems.net/v5/WOCS

NEXT UP

SC State will return to MEAC play in a three-game road swing in seven days beginning with Hampton on Wednesday (Jan. 25) at the HU Convocation Center. Tipoff for the women is 5 p.m., with the men’s contest following immediately afterwards in a 7 p.m. start.