Sheriff: High Speed Chase Leads to Arrest

by ABC Columbia Staff

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO)- Sheriff’s Deputies say a high speed chase led to the arrest of a known gang member in a stolen car on Saturday.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 9:20 p.m. when one of their traffic officers detected a vehicle driving at 105 mph on Interstate 20 headed towards Columbia. Authorities said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Richland County.

As the chase approached Richland County, the driver of the vehicle pulled into the median separated by a concrete barrier, say deputies. Authorities said that’s when the driver, Jacquel Sumter, 23, of Columbia and three unidentified black males jumped out of the stolen vehicle and fled on foot.

Sumter was caught a short time later by a Kershaw County deputy, but the other suspects were never found.

“Without doubt, this incident could have had tragic consequences,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Not only did Sumter endanger the lives of the other motorists travelling on I-20, but the officers involved were dealing with at least one, but probably 3 more armed documented gang members. Fortunately no one was hurt in this incident.”

Following a search of the vehicle, deputies say they located a fully loaded TEK9 pistol with the serial number obliterated, and a revolver that one of the suspects had dropped onto I-20 when he fled, according to deputies. Several items that were believed to have been stolen were also found in the stolen vehicle and turned over to the Columbia Police Department, say officials.

Sumter was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Authorities said the vehicle pursuit reached speeds up to 120 mph.