Tigers No. 10 in Baseball America Preseason Ranking

by Clemson Communications

CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – The Tigers were ranked No. 10 in the Baseball America preseason ranking, released Monday . It marked the highest preseason ranking for Clemson since the Tigers were No. 4 in the 2011 Collegiate Baseball preseason poll. TCU is the nation’s preseason No. 1 team, followed by Florida State and Florida. CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – The Tigers were ranked No. 10 in the Baseball America preseason ranking, released. It marked the highest preseason ranking for Clemson since the Tigers were No. 4 in the 2011 Collegiate Baseball preseason poll. TCU is the nation’s preseason No. 1 team, followed by Florida State and Florida.

Clemson is one of seven ACC teams in the top 25. Other ACC teams joining Clemson in the top 25 are Louisville (8), NC State (14), Virginia (16), North Carolina (17) and Georgia Tech (21). In all, the ACC’s seven top-25 teams are more than any other conference.

The defending ACC-champion Tigers had a 44-20 overall record in 2016 in head coach Monte Lee’s first season at Clemson. The Tigers open the 2017 season against Wright State on February 17 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.