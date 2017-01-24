Dawn Staley’s Postgame following Mississippi St. Win

by Greg Brzozowski

Following her No. 5 Gamecocks’s 64-61 win over No. 4 Mississippi St., Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks on the game’s final moments, the home crowd’s impact at Colonial Life Arena, and more following a dramatic and exciting battle between two of the nation’s best.

Click the video above from ABC Columbia Sports to hear more from coach as USC (17-1, 7-0 SEC) beats the only other undefeated team in their league to take control of first place in the conference.