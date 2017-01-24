Gov. Mark Dayton Collapses

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton collapsed Monday evening during his 2017 State of the State address

by Stephanie Savage

ST. PAUL, MN (WOLO) — Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton collapsed Monday evening during his 2017 State of the State address. About 45 minutes into his speech, the 69-year old paused to take a drink of water then fainted.

Dayton was conscious as he was helped into a back room several minutes later. Governor Dayton’s chief of staff issued a statement Monday night, saying in part that Dayton has returned home and is spending time with his son and grandson.

The governor is expected to present his 2017 budget on Tuesday morning as planned. No details on why Dayton fainted.