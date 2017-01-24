Law Enforcement Torch Run at State House Kicks off for Special Olympics

by Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hundreds of men and women from nearly 70 law enforcement agencies are gathering on the north steps of the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday. They’re taking part in the statewide kick-off of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics South Carolina.

This is law enforcement’s 31st year of support. At the event, officers will also announce how much they raised for athletic programs in 2016 and their anticipated goal for 2017.

Throughout the year, officers and volunteers sit on roof tops of doughnut shops, wait tables, organize and participate in Polar Plunges and sports tournaments. This is all in the name of Special Olympics to support children and adults with intellectual disabilities.