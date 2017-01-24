Mysterious Illness Sickens College Students

by Rochelle Dean

Toronto, Canada (WOLO) — It’s still a mystery as to what made nearly 2 hundred students sick at the Humber College in Toronto, Canada.

According to officials more than 30 students had to be taken to the hospital after fallen ill. Public Health investigated, but says they have not been able to find any source for what may have led to the illnesses.

The college has taken several steps they hope may help solve the mysterious outbreak including a halt to all self service food options on campus, and more frequent cleaning of residence halls.