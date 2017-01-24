A safe place for homeless teens

MIRCI's Drop-in center for youth opens on Gregg Street

by Tyler Ryan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Mental Illness Recovery Center Inc (MIRCI) announces the opening of their youth drop-in center located at 1433 Gregg Street. According to MIRCI Executive Director Julie Ann Avin, the center will be open to people 17-24 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

“The center will be staffed by a team of clinicians, outreach workers, case managers, and support staff,” says MIRCI’s Mack Caldwell. MIRCI will accept referrals from schools, partner servicing agencies, shelters, and other organizations who work with or service at risk youth in the community.

MIRCI is a 501(c)(3), which receives funding from various sources, including grants, the Untied Way, private donation and others. MIRCI’s mission is to assist people with mental illness recover in the areas of their lives impacted by their illness.

MIRCI will hold a press conference to celebrate the grand opening of the center on Thursday. January 26 at 2:00 PM.

You can learn more about MIRCI and the Youth Drop-in Center HERE.