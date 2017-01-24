School Removes a Student’s Three Teeth

by Rochelle Dean

Baltimore, MD. (WOLO) —-A Maryland mother says she’s furious after her twelve year old son came home from his elementary school missing three of his teeth.

Shanda Flemming claims she was never told about the expected tooth removal at his school. Flemming says not only did her son have three of his teeth pulled, but was not given medication for the pain and after the long procedure was forced to walk home because he missed the bus.

The school maintains they sent home a permission slip for the procedure, and that it was signed by Flemming. She begs to differ, saying she thought she was signing him up for a teeth cleaning, not an extraction.