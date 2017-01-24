Search for Suspect Accused of Leading Police on Chase

by Rochelle Dean

Richland County, S.C (WOLO) —

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs your helping finding a suspect on the loose accused of a domestic violence incident turned police chase.

Authorities say the incident happened Tuesday morning when they were called to a domestic disturbance in the 9 thousand block of Garner’s Ferry Road. Once Deputies arrived they tell ABC Columbia News the suspect was gone. Medical personnel treated the victim for non-life threatening injuries, but according to Deputies the suspect wasn’t done.

While still at the scene of the disturbance, Deputies say the suspect returned to the home. Authorities attempted to stop the suspect but officials say he led them on a chase ending near Trotter and Crestmore Roads.Deputies say the suspect backed his car into a cruiser before jumping from the car and running into a nearby wooded area.

No Suspect or car description has been given.

If you have any information that can help police you are urged to call crimestoppers at 1888- CRIME- SC.