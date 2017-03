Body Found in West Columbia Home

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington County Deputies say they found a woman’s body inside a home in the 200 block of Haleywood Lane just before 9:00 Tuesday morning after receiving a request for a welfare check. Due to what Sheriff Jay Koon called a “potential conflict of interest” he has asked the State Law Enforcement Division to lead the investigation into the woman’s death.

