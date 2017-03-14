Boil Water Advisory for parts of West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Residents in parts of West Columbia are urged to boil their water for at least one minute before cooking or drinking.

City of West Columbia officials say they have experienced a water line break affecting water customers in the following areas:

Wessinger Street

North Avenue

Boozer Street

1600 Block of Platt Springs Road (Odd Numbered Addresses ONLY)

According to city officials, once the water line is repaired and water service is restored, water customers in these areas who have lost water pressure or who experience cloudy water or sediment in the water are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

This boil water advisory will remain in effect until it is lifted. Water customers may check the city of West Columbia website at www.westcolumbiasc.gov for updates on the boil water advisory.

Water customers may also contact customer service at City Hall between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at 803.791.1880.