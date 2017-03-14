Car Seat Safety Check Partnership Project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –Keeping your children safe when you hit the road, that’s the goal of a major car seat safety check in Columbia.

In partnership with Safe Kids South Carolina, EdVenture Children’s Museum and Buckle Buddies, Children’s Trust is hosting a car seat check Tuesday from 1pm-5pm at Edvnture.

Organizers say the goal is to ensure children are riding in seats that properly fit and are correctly installed.

If you missed the event you can check out other car seat safety events planned here:

https://scchildren.org/about_us/get_involved/event_calendar/