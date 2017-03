Chapin’s Mason Zandi Relentless in Pursuit of Childhood Dream

Graduating and finding a job can be a grueling process for most after college, but for former Gamecock OL Mason Zandi, the process has never been more fun.

Zandi was one of a handful of Gamecocks participating in USC’s “Pro Day” Tuesday morning at the Indoor Practice Facility. The Chapin High grad isn’t expected to be drafted, but with hard work, he’s hoping to make a splash in the NFL next season.