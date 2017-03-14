Gamecock Softball Shifts Friday Game Time vs. Florida to 7 PM

SID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – South Carolina, with cooperation from Florida and the Southeastern Conference, have shifted the start time for the series opener on Friday night to 7 p.m. EDT.

With the Gamecock women’s basketball team hosting the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 5 p.m. on Friday, all parties decided it best to delay the start of the softball series by an hour.

Before the Gators hit town, South Carolina faces off against in-state rival USC Upstate at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.

