Neighbors Concerned After Woman Found Dead in West Columbia Home

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a West Columbia home Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Haleywood Lane in West Columbia right before 9a.m. after receiving a request for a welfare check.

During the welfare check, deputies found a deceased female inside a home.

Because of a potential conflict of interest, Sheriff Jay Koon has asked the SLED to lead the investigation into the woman’s death.

Residents who live Haleywood Lane say it’s typically quiet.

“You never get any trouble out of anybody,” Resident, Ron Walters said. “Most people work. Some of us are retired, but it’s really quiet.”

“Normally its quiet around here, people are friendly, and its not a whole lot that goes on,” Tom Haddad said.

Today things changed, when a woman was found dead inside this home.

“It was always a shock, especially if you think there is foul play involved,” Walters said. “It’s always a shock when its this close to home.”

“Well until they catch the person, or find out what the situation was, we really don’t know what to do,” Haddad said. “We’ll be locking our doors and keeping an eye out.”

SLED agents flooded the West Columbia neighborhood, to begin their investigation. Investigators released little information to the public which has neighbors with a lot of unanswered questions. Many tell ABC Columbia News that they feel unsafe.

“Its a little disconcerting,” Haddad said. “You’re a little nervous, you don’t know what happened, they won’t tell you anything. So we have to wait and see.”

Officials have not released the victim’s name, however SLED’s spokesman, Thom Berry told ABC Columbia News about the potential conflict of interest. Berry said it is routine for agencies to call SLED for violent crimes.