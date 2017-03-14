SC Farmers Prepare for Winter Weather in March

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina farmers are bracing for the deep freeze, this as the calendar points to Spring’s arrival in a week.

According to State Agriculture officials, farmers are preparing for another test from Mother Nature. Crops of particular concern include peaches, blueberries and strawberries.

Temperatures could dip into the twenties Tuesday and Wednesday.

SC Agriculture officials say many factors will affect the amount of damage, if any, sustained by the crops. Some of those variables include: stage of bloom, wind, moisture and the length of time the temperature stays below freezing.

“For now, all we can do is wait,” said Hugh Weathers, SC Commissioner of Agriculture. “These specialty crops are very important to our farm economy and we are all saying a prayer for the farmers ahead of the potential freeze.”

An unseasonably warm winter brought early bloom for some varieties of peaches and blueberries.