Tourney Chair Defends Decision to Send Gamecocks to California

Last night, the NCAA unveiled its 2017 NCAA Women’s Tournament, placing the Gamecocks as a number one seed in the Stockton, California regional.

If USC wins their first two games at Colonial Life Arena this weekend, USC will have to play the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight on the west coast for the third time in four seasons, while other teams like UConn play closer to home.

The NCAA Tournament committee chair Terry Gawlik explained her decision tonight on twitter.

Video courtesy: @ncaawbb